Finn Harps looking to get back on track with Dundalk making the trip to Finn Park

Finn Harps take on Dundalk tomorrow night in SSE Airtricity Premier Division action.

Kickoff at Finn Park is 8pm.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “Dundalk are flying at the moment and will be full of confidence after their win over Derry City on Friday.

The result in Drogheda was tough to take given the position we were in but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. There is still plenty of football to be played and we need everyone focused on putting in a big shift Monday night. We’ll need our supporters in the ground to give us that extra lift when we need it, as they have time and again over the years.”

In team news David Webster misses out through injury, while Elie-Gael N’Zeyi and Barry McNamee are doubts. Bastien Héry misses out through suspension.

