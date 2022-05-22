Gerard Donnelly relieved and happy as Tyrone make Ulster Minor Football Championship final

Tyrone booked their place in the Ulster Minor Football Championship final against Derry thanks to a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Donegal in Celtic Park.

The game had finished 1-10 to 0-13 after extra time with Donegal scoring a goal and a point late into extra time to bring the game to spot-kicks where it was Tyrone who held their nerve to win.

After normal time the sides were tied at eight points a piece.

Tyrone boss Gerard Donnelly told Tom Comack he was relieved and happy that Tyrone got over the line…