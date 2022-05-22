Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gerard Donnelly relieved and happy as Tyrone make Ulster Minor Football Championship final

Tyrone booked their place in the Ulster Minor Football Championship final against Derry thanks to a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Donegal in Celtic Park.

The game had finished 1-10 to 0-13 after extra time with Donegal scoring a goal and a point late into extra time to bring the game to spot-kicks where it was Tyrone who held their nerve to win.

After normal time the sides were tied at eight points a piece.

Tyrone boss Gerard Donnelly told Tom Comack he was relieved and happy that Tyrone got over the line…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

22 May 2022
twitter logo 2
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

22 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

22 May 2022
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Irish Water attending to burst water main in Glencolumbkille area

22 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

22 May 2022
twitter logo 2
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

22 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

22 May 2022
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Irish Water attending to burst water main in Glencolumbkille area

22 May 2022
WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022
an la dearg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thousands to attend Irish language rights protest in North today

21 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube