Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

A group of ten influential US politicians has arrived in Ireland this afternoon, with the Northern Ireland Protocol set to dominate discussions.

The bipartisan group, headed by congressman Richard Neal, is in Kerry today before visits to Dublin and Belfast during the week.

Mr Neal is chair of the US Ways and Means Committee, which decides on any potential future free trade deal with the UK.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mark Daly, says the visit is significant given the current UK threats and DUP stance on the protocol:

Fine Gael Spokesperson on European Affairs Neale Richmond is calling on the DUP to rejoin the North’s Executive and nominate Ministers.

He’s also calling on the British Government to stop the threats and negotiate:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

22 May 2022
twitter logo 2
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

22 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

22 May 2022
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Irish Water attending to burst water main in Glencolumbkille area

22 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

22 May 2022
twitter logo 2
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

22 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

22 May 2022
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Irish Water attending to burst water main in Glencolumbkille area

22 May 2022
WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022
an la dearg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thousands to attend Irish language rights protest in North today

21 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube