Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

A group of ten influential US politicians has arrived in Ireland this afternoon, with the Northern Ireland Protocol set to dominate discussions.

The bipartisan group, headed by congressman Richard Neal, is in Kerry today before visits to Dublin and Belfast during the week.

Mr Neal is chair of the US Ways and Means Committee, which decides on any potential future free trade deal with the UK.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mark Daly, says the visit is significant given the current UK threats and DUP stance on the protocol:

Fine Gael Spokesperson on European Affairs Neale Richmond is calling on the DUP to rejoin the North’s Executive and nominate Ministers.

He’s also calling on the British Government to stop the threats and negotiate: