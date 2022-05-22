North West Cricket Results 22/05/2022

Five local sides are through to the second round of this season’s National Cup after a much more productive Saturday in this particular competition.

Bonds Glen had already been handed a ‘bye’ in the first round draw and four of the other six- Strabane, Ballyspallen, St Johnston and Glendermott all joined them after weekend wins.

Glendermott beat Athlone by 125 runs.

Awais Khalily made 61 and Varun Rao 32 in the southerners reply, but Curtis Ross (3-39) and McGuire (2-40) ensured that Glendermott progressed.

Jack Macbeth made 60, David Lapsley 58 not out and Michael Rankin 34 as St Johnston made 238-6 in Laois.

Jacob Maroske helped himself to figures of 6-38 as the hosts were dismissed for 183- making for a shorter trip back to Donegal for the visitors.

Strabane recorded an excellent 7 wicket win at home to Dublin side Civil Service.

Ballyspallen were the other North West side to qualify- Stephen Kennedy (42) and Demith Perera (37) helping the Roe Valley side to 158-6 as they took on Templepatrick.

Ross Bryans (36) and Sunam Gautam (34) led a spirited reply, however 3 wickets for Stuart Kennedy and two apiece for Jonny Martin, Perera and Stephen Kennedy saw ‘Spallen sneak home with just 4 runs to spare.

Danny Cooper made 111 and Jay Hunter 67 in Cregagh’s opening stand of 179 that allowed the home side to set a target of 245 against Killyclooney but Clooney came up 37 runs short at the line.

In the day’s final game, former Ireland International John Mooney reduced Burndennett to onlookers as he took 6-9 in a total of 49 all out as North County won by 10 wickets in Tyrone.