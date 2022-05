Derry won their first Ulster football title since 1998 on Sunday afternoon with a 1-16 to 1-14 extra time victory over Donegal in Clones.

Brendan Rodgers and Conor Glass fired over the two final scores for Rory Gallagher’s side who had led 1-6 to six points at half time thanks to Niall Loughlin’s goal.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Man of the Match Brendan Rodgers…