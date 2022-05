Tyrone won the Ulster Minor Football Championship on Sunday afternoon with a victory over Derry in Clones.

It finished 4-08 to 0-16 to Gerard Donnelly’s side with Ronan Molloy, Caolan Donnelly raising green flags whilst Eoin McElholm also raised two himself.

Tyrone captain and scorer of two goals Eoin McElholm told Tom Comack its an unbelievable feeling to win the game.