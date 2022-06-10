AIB launch charity fund in Ballyshannon

AIB Group launched this year’s AIB Community €1 Million Fund to support over 30 charitable organisations in communities.

The launch was held in Ballyshannon and the bank is asking its customers and the wider public in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to nominate registered charities that connect with causes that matter most to them and their communities.

AIB will allocate €700,000 to charities chosen by its customers and the public while €300,000 will go to charities chosen by the bank’s employees.

The fund will be distributed following an online nomination process, one for customers and one for employees, and will be split across five regions in Ireland – Greater Dublin, the Rest of Leinster, Munster, Connaught and Ulster.

Mark Crawford, AIB Ballyshannon branch manager said: “It’s great to see the launch of the AIB Community €1 Million Fund here in Ballyshannon that will hopefully support the local charities that matter most to us in this area.

“For the first time, our customers and the public can nominate the charities they want to see supported by this new fund.

“Our team in this branch have seen the huge amount of support this community gives when they come together to help those initiatives already doing so much to support local communities here,” said Mr Crawford.

Nominations are open now and will close on 22 June 2022. The nomination form and full details on the AIB Community €1 Million Fund are available on the bank’s website.* Customers and the public are required to submit the registration number of the charity they are nominating in order to complete the form.

The bank will separately launch a process for AIB staff wishing to nominate charities in their communities.

Once nominations are confirmed, the top six nominees for each of the five regions will be asked to present to an AIB regional panel.

Four charities in each region will each receive €28,000, while two will each receive €4,000. The selected charities will be announced in September 2022.

The AIB Community €1 Million Fund follows other charitable initiatives already undertaken by AIB including the bank’s partnerships with GOAL, FoodCloud and Junior Achievement Ireland as well as our ongoing support of local charities.