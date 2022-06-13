Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle seeks public inquiry after more ‘shocking’ abuse revelations

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle is calling for an independent inquiry into instances of sexual abuse at the Ard Greine Court Complex in Stranorlar, after it emerged at the weekend that 11 more cases have been referred to An Garda Siochana.

Its believed the cases occurred between 1991 and 2002, and were unearthed after the HSE internally published a second “validation” report following last year’s partial publication of the Brandon Report.

Deputy Pringle says the figures that emerged in newspaper reports at the weekend are shocking.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show…….

Health Doctor Hospital
News

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 increases 76%

13 June 2022
Donegal County Council _ Road Safety launch ahead of Donegal International Rally. Photo -Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Road safety appeal issued to all road users and local communities during Donegal Rally

13 June 2022
bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach says Britain cannot deny the Protocol is working

13 June 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH ‘extremely busy’, with 224 ED visits over the weekend

13 June 2022
