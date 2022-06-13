Pringle seeks public inquiry after more ‘shocking’ abuse revelations

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle is calling for an independent inquiry into instances of sexual abuse at the Ard Greine Court Complex in Stranorlar, after it emerged at the weekend that 11 more cases have been referred to An Garda Siochana.

Its believed the cases occurred between 1991 and 2002, and were unearthed after the HSE internally published a second “validation” report following last year’s partial publication of the Brandon Report.

Deputy Pringle says the figures that emerged in newspaper reports at the weekend are shocking.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show…….