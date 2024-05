Dáire Ó Néill has been appointed as the new Deputy Principal of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain in Buncrana.

Donegal Education and Training Board made the announcement today.

The school is one of three post-primary schools in Inishowen and one of six that teach through the medium of the Irish language under the management of Donegal ETB.

Mr Ó Néill, originally from Letterkenny, says it’s an exciting time to be with the school and he looks forward to taking up the post.