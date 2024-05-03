Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lucky Donegal winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bond bought 10 years ago

It’s going to be a great bank holiday weekend for one lucky Donegal winner who bought an An Post Prize Bond ten years ago.

The star prize of €50,000 is to be claimed by the owner of the prize bond with the number YG764134.

The tax-free winnings can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Release in full:

This week’s Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number YG764134 held in County Donegal.

The lucky bond was purchased in 2014.

There were over 9,213 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €767,900.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of €1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to call save 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office.

Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie.

The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

