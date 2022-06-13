We were beat by a better team – Brendan Devenney

The championship journey for Donegal came to an end on Sunday losing to Armagh by ten points in round two of the All Ireland qualifiers in Clones.

Ahead of his DL Debate Show later this evening on Highland, Brendan Devenney joined Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show – Brendan felt were were over powered by Armagh.

Brendan will have more tonight on the DL Debate with Donegal’s Kevin Cassidy and Armagh’s Aaron Kiernan, as well as former ladies county star now highland radio pundit Maureen O’Donnell, plus to round up all the action, Irish times journalist and Donegal native Keith Duggan will be on the show just after the 7pm news on air and on highlandradio.com.