Above: Alistair Fisher’s car in at service in Kiltoy, Letterkenny.

Alistair Fisher and Gordon Noble are well poised to make a big push in the second three stages of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

They are 22.8 seconds off the leader Callum Devine and 14.4 seconds adrift of second placed Matt Edwards after the three opening stages.

Fisher, driving a VW Polo, is hoping to close the gap in the afternoon on day one.