Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Edwards fastest on Stage 11 as gap to Devine shrinks again

Matt Edwards on his way through stage 3

Welshman Matt Edwards has taken another three seconds out of rally leader Callum Devine, after Stage 11 of the Donegal International Rally.

The gap between Edwards and Devine is now down to 20.9 seconds.

Oisin Kelly has the latest:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Expert says mask mandates should be brought back in crowded spaces

18 June 2022
289061912_341213894858358_4094632249862508563_n
News, Top Stories

Man caught driving 82 kph over speed limit in Letterkenny area arrested

18 June 2022
ICTU irish congress of trade unions
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public sector shouldn’t pick up tab for price hikes – ICTU

18 June 2022
taxi-rank
News, Top Stories

Taxi fares set to go up by 12 percent from September

18 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Expert says mask mandates should be brought back in crowded spaces

18 June 2022
289061912_341213894858358_4094632249862508563_n
News, Top Stories

Man caught driving 82 kph over speed limit in Letterkenny area arrested

18 June 2022
ICTU irish congress of trade unions
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public sector shouldn’t pick up tab for price hikes – ICTU

18 June 2022
taxi-rank
News, Top Stories

Taxi fares set to go up by 12 percent from September

18 June 2022
cost of living protest
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of living protests nationwide today

18 June 2022
Guildhall-Exterior
News, Top Stories

Over 15 percent increase in employment in Derry and Strabane

18 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube