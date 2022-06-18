Edwards fastest on Stage 11 as gap to Devine shrinks again

Welshman Matt Edwards has taken another three seconds out of rally leader Callum Devine, after Stage 11 of the Donegal International Rally.
The gap between Edwards and Devine is now down to 20.9 seconds.
Oisin Kelly has the latest:
