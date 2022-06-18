Rally update: Devine increases lead after first three Saturday stages

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in the VW Polo GTI R5. Photo: Kevin Glendinning.

Derry’s Callum Devine continues to lead the Joule Donegal International Rally after the first three stages on day two. He has now increased his lead to 27.7 seconds, unofficially, after the completion of stage 9.

This morning’s stages were over Carnhill, Fanad Head and Knockalla.

Devine, with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan from Kerry in a VW Polo GTI R5, held a 5.8 second overnight lead over British Rally Champions Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Edwards was quickest over Carnhill first time out by 0.2 seconds but Devine was 2.3 seconds faster over the first Fanad Head run to extend his lead to 7.9 seconds.

On Knockalla, Edwards lost a lot of ground as he spun on a number of occasions, as Devine was almost 20 seconds faster, so he is now in a commanding position.

The crews now head to services, before repeating the three stages and they conclude Saturday’s action with a third run over just Carnhill and Fanad Head.

Alistair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a VW Polo remain third, 16.2 seconds off second and 43.9 seconds behind the leaders.

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore lead the way in the modifieds.

Top 20 – after stage 9