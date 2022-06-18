Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Rally update: Devine increases lead after first three Saturday stages

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in the VW Polo GTI R5. Photo: Kevin Glendinning.

Derry’s Callum Devine continues to lead the Joule Donegal International Rally after the first three stages on day two. He has now increased his lead to 27.7 seconds, unofficially, after the completion of stage 9.

This morning’s stages were over Carnhill, Fanad Head and Knockalla.

Devine, with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan from Kerry in a VW Polo GTI R5, held a 5.8 second overnight lead over British Rally Champions Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Edwards was quickest over Carnhill first time out by 0.2 seconds but Devine was 2.3 seconds faster over the first Fanad Head run to extend his lead to 7.9 seconds.

On Knockalla, Edwards lost a lot of ground as he spun on a number of occasions, as Devine was almost 20 seconds faster, so he is now in a commanding position.

The crews now head to services, before repeating the three stages and they conclude Saturday’s action with a third run over just Carnhill and Fanad Head.

Alistair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a VW Polo remain third, 16.2 seconds off second and 43.9 seconds behind the leaders.

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore lead the way in the modifieds.

Top 20 – after stage 9

O/A Car Driver/Codriver Make Class Pos SS9 Road Total Diff 1st Diff Prev
1 (=) 2 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 O/A 9:43.4 0:00 1:03:04.3
2 (=) 5 Matt Edwards/David Moynihan Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 O/A 10:03.2 0:00 1:03:32.0 0:27.7 0:27.7
3 (=) 4 Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble VW Polo RC2 O/A 9:48.5 0:00 1:03:48.2 0:43.9 0:16.2
4 (=) 3 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes Hyundai I20 R5 RC2 1 9:49.1 0:00 1:03:53.5 0:49.2 0:05.3
5 (=) 7 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 2 9:49.3 0:00 1:04:13.2 1:08.9 0:19.7
6 (=) 1 Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty Ford Fiesta 25 1 9:50.6 0:00 1:04:24.9 1:20.6 0:11.7
7 (=) 8 Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly Ford Fiesta 25 2 9:53.9 0:00 1:04:34.1 1:29.8 0:09.2
8 (=) 25 Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore Darrian T90 GTR 14 1 9:52.3 0:00 1:05:09.8 2:05.5 0:35.7
9 (=) 9 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy Ford Fiesta 24 1 10:01.7 0:00 1:05:22.0 2:17.7 0:12.2
10 (=) 22 James Stafford/Thomas Scallan Darrian T90 GTR 14 2 10:04.9 0:00 1:05:34.8 2:30.5 0:12.8
11 (=) 17 David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan Ford Fiesta RC2 3 10:11.1 0:00 1:05:48.4 2:44.1 0:13.6
12 (+2) 16 Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney Ford Fiesta R5 MK2 RC2 4 10:04.7 0:00 1:06:02.8 2:58.5 0:14.4
13 (+3) 23 Declan Gallagher/Derek Heena Toyota Starlet RWD 14 3 10:06.8 0:00 1:06:09.3 3:05.0 0:06.5
14 (-1) 34 Enda O’Brien/John Butler VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 5 10:16.9 0:00 1:06:09.6 3:05.3 0:00.3
15 (+2) 12 Seamus Leonard/John McCaffrey Ford Fiesta RC2 6 10:14.0 0:00 1:06:18.0 3:13.7 0:08.4
16 (-1) 18 Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty Ford Escort 14 4 10:20.1 0:00 1:06:21.0 3:16.7 0:03.0
17 (+1) 26 Gary Kiernan/Daren O’Brien Ford Escort 14 5 10:16.1 0:00 1:06:25.6 3:21.3 0:04.6
18 (+3) 78 Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty VW Polo RC2 7 10:11.5 0:00 1:06:57.0 3:52.7 0:31.4
19 (+1) 29 Mark Alcorn/James McNulty Ford Escort Mk2 14 6 10:33.8 0:00 1:07:18.6 4:14.3 0:21.6
20 (-8) 11 Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson Ford Fiesta RC2 8 11:44.2 0:00 1:07:34.5 4:30.2 0:15.9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

289061912_341213894858358_4094632249862508563_n
News, Top Stories

Man caught driving 82 kph over speed limit in Letterkenny area arrested

18 June 2022
ICTU irish congress of trade unions
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public sector shouldn’t pick up tab for price hikes – ICTU

18 June 2022
taxi-rank
News, Top Stories

Taxi fares set to go up by 12 percent from September

18 June 2022
cost of living protest
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of living protests nationwide today

18 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

289061912_341213894858358_4094632249862508563_n
News, Top Stories

Man caught driving 82 kph over speed limit in Letterkenny area arrested

18 June 2022
ICTU irish congress of trade unions
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public sector shouldn’t pick up tab for price hikes – ICTU

18 June 2022
taxi-rank
News, Top Stories

Taxi fares set to go up by 12 percent from September

18 June 2022
cost of living protest
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of living protests nationwide today

18 June 2022
Guildhall-Exterior
News, Top Stories

Over 15 percent increase in employment in Derry and Strabane

18 June 2022
Callum Devine
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Councillor competing in Rally commends impact of rally on local economy

18 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube