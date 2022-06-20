Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Gaelpobal campaign launched in Letterkenny

A new Líonra office will open today in Letterkenny, coinciding with the official launch of the new national Gaelpobal campaign.

The Gaelphobal campaign has been launched to encourage communities outside of Gaeltacht areas to get involved in promoting the Irish language in their areas.

Foras na Gaeilge has invested over €4.1 million in language planning in 8 areas across the country including Letterkenny which is one of the towns around the country being supported.

Bairbre UÍ Chathail, Language Planning Coordinator with Líonra, Leitir Ceanainn says the aim is for everyone to connect through the Irish language:

