Annual Orange Parade taking place today in Rossknowlagh

A number of Orange Order parades are taking place today ahead of the 12th of July.

One is being held in Rossknowlagh in Donegal, with eleven more taking place across the North.

The Orange Order is also preparing for bonfire night on the 11th – one is being constructed in Larne which is almost 200 feet high.

Gareth is one of those helping to build it. He denies claims it is dangerously big………

Meanwhile, ahead of today’s Rossnowlagh parade, gardai are warning that the tide is expected to be in at 2.45pm this afternoon, and this will greatly reduce the parking space on the beach.

They say there is also a risk that unattended cars will be flooded.

Visitors are being urged to attend early and use the designated car parks, while all buses attending the event are asked to travel to Rossnowlagh via Ballyshannon.

