Aer Lingus may be called before the Oireachtas Transport Commitee

There are calls for Aer Lingus to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee, amidst a slew of cancelled flights.

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer wants the airline’s Chief Executive and senior management to appear in Leinster House after thousands of passengers have been left stranded

The airline cancelled more than 100 flights last week alone, citing a spike in covid cases amongst their staff.

Senator Buttimer has criticised the airline’s handling of the situation, and says their lack of communication is unacceptable…………..

9 July 2022
