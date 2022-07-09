Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost 900 applications made to defective blocks scheme in Donegal

It’s been revealed that Donegal County Council has received almost 900 applications to the current Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, as of the 5th of July.

Of the 889 applications to Donegal County Council for Stage 1 of the Defective Blocks Grant Scheme, 516 of them are still either being assessed by the Council, or awaiting further information.

A total of 652 fees payments have been made by Council, totalling over 3.3 million euros.

The Council has received 99 Stage 2 applications – 52 of those have been decided or approved, and the current cost of these is estimated to be slightly over 8 million euro.

47 applications at stage 2 are still being assessed.

Meanwhile 74 payments at Stage 3 have been made by Council, totalling 2.9 million euro. 35 remediation projects have begun, with 12 currently completed.

