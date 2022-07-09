Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Galway into All Ireland final after win over Derry

Galway are the first team into this year’s All Ireland Senior Football Final.

Damien Comer’s fired in two second half goals to help them to a five point win over Derry in Croke Park

It finished 2-08 to 1-06 at GAA Headquarters.

 

