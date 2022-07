A number of independent TDs are planning to back a no-confidence motion in the government.

It will take place in the Dail on Tuesday.

Galway/Roscommon Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice sits on the Independent Group with Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who will be backing the motion.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says he does not believe this government is serving rural Ireland, and he too will be backing Sinn Fein…………