Donegal have an All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi final to look forward to after they beat Dublin 3-07 to 1-07 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Karen Guthrie fired in two goals with Yvonne Bonner netting one as Maxi Curran’s side ran out six point winners.

It was an even special day for Donegal’s Emer Gallagher as she marked 100 appearances for her county with the win.