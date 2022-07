Donegal are into the All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi Final after they beat Dublin 3-07 to 1-07 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Two goals from Karen Guthrie and one from Yvonne Bonner helped seal Maxi Curran’s sides victory.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Oisin also got the thoughts of Katy Herron.