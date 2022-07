Ukrainian refugees have been taken to the CityWest Hotel in Dublin by bus after spending two nights at Dublin Airport.

They slept in the Old Terminal Building, often on air mattresses or the floor, after 180 of them arrived into the country.

40 Ukrainians were still left waiting for a place to stay at Dublin Airport yesterday.

Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland spokesperson, Bulelani Mfaco says putting people up in airport buildings and on floors isn’t right: