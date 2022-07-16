Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Farmers urged to protect livestock as hot weather approaches

Farmers are being urged to take steps to protect their livestock during the hot weather.

Donegal TD and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has issued the warning.

Minister McConalogue says high temperatures can cause significant stress for livestock.

He says key points to reduce the impact of high temperatures on animals include ensuring enough supply of drinking water.

The number of watering points and water flow may need to be increased in hot weather as demand rises.

Drinking points should be checked more often during hot weather to ensure they’re working and that the pressure is adequate.

Vulnerable animals such as very young, old, or sick livestock may need to be moved to a location with additional shade or shelter where they can be monitored more closely.

