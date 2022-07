Some backbench Fianna Fail TD’s are demanding a review of the Government’s coalition agreement.

A large number are worried the cost of living crisis is preventing government from implementing the promises agreed two years ago.

Deputies Jim O’Callaghan, Jackie Cahill, John Lahart and Willie O’Dea are among those calling for the review, with O’Dea claiming the party’s impact’s “getting lost” on the Irish people.

Deputy Cahill says it’s a legitimate concern: