New signs have been erected at Rathmullan beach following a dramatic rescue there last weekend.

Ruairi Crealey saved the lives of three girls after they got into difficulty in the water.

The new signs warn of no swimming within 30m of the slipway.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has confirmed that an assessment of Rathmullan pier is also to be carried out and a meeting with lifeguards scheduled.

He says it’s imperative people heed the warnings in place: