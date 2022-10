A West Donegal Councillor has given a cautious welcome to the commencement of works on the Burtonport Sewerage Scheme.

The €7m project involves the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure to eliminate the discharge of raw sewage.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig while says the works in Burtonport are long-awaited, there are still issues which need to be addressed in other parts of the county: