Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Business leaders attend “Invest in the North West” event

Business leaders and stakeholders from the North West City Region travelled to Dublin this week as part of a cross border “Invest in the North West” engagement event.

It was an opportunity for fast scaling businesses and leading blue-chip companies operating in and around Dublin to look at prospective investment opportunities in the area.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney says the event was an opportunity to engage directly with businesses from the Dublin area and highlight the potential opportunities of having operations in the North West City Region.

Attendees heard first-hand the opportunities for companies interested in locating to the region, how they have access to a significant pool of graduates from the cross-border region and a growing talent pool of managerial and professional talent as individuals return to the region, attracted by quality of life, cost of living and upgraded infrastructure.

Prospective investors also heard about the ability of the dynamic education and training sector to provide practical and ground breaking workforce development supports to businesses.

There was a very clear message to all attendees that the region offers a very attractive proposition with businesses having access to both the EU and UK markets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Shuttle bus to service Creeslough with connection to Letterkenny from Tuesday

29 October 2022
RSA-Logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

RSA makes appeal to slow down on Bank Holiday Weekend

29 October 2022
invest in the north west city region
News, Top Stories

Business leaders attend “Invest in the North West” event

29 October 2022
Burtonport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burtonport sewerage scheme welcomed

29 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Shuttle bus to service Creeslough with connection to Letterkenny from Tuesday

29 October 2022
RSA-Logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

RSA makes appeal to slow down on Bank Holiday Weekend

29 October 2022
invest in the north west city region
News, Top Stories

Business leaders attend “Invest in the North West” event

29 October 2022
Burtonport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burtonport sewerage scheme welcomed

29 October 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday October 28th

28 October 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly election to be called

28 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube