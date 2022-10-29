Business leaders attend “Invest in the North West” event

Business leaders and stakeholders from the North West City Region travelled to Dublin this week as part of a cross border “Invest in the North West” engagement event.

It was an opportunity for fast scaling businesses and leading blue-chip companies operating in and around Dublin to look at prospective investment opportunities in the area.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney says the event was an opportunity to engage directly with businesses from the Dublin area and highlight the potential opportunities of having operations in the North West City Region.

Attendees heard first-hand the opportunities for companies interested in locating to the region, how they have access to a significant pool of graduates from the cross-border region and a growing talent pool of managerial and professional talent as individuals return to the region, attracted by quality of life, cost of living and upgraded infrastructure.

Prospective investors also heard about the ability of the dynamic education and training sector to provide practical and ground breaking workforce development supports to businesses.

There was a very clear message to all attendees that the region offers a very attractive proposition with businesses having access to both the EU and UK markets.