Government departments must address record homelessness – DePaul

The ban on evictions needs to be monitored closely.

That’s the warning from DePaul which is calling for an ‘all of government’ approach to tackling housing and homelessness.

It’s after a record number of 10,975 people was recorded in September, including over 3,300 children.

There has also been a 77% increase in the number of Children homeless in the North West. 39 children were in emergency accommodation in the region, up from 22 the previous month.

In the combined area of Donegal and Leitrim, 54 adults registered as homeless last month, up 45% when compared to figures from August.

Depaul spokesperson, Dermot Murphy says all government departments must work together to improve the situation…

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

