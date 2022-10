Letterkenny Rugby Club claimed a five point victory over Randlestown on Saturday afternoon.

20-15 was how it finished with Ciaran Clarke and Callum O’Hagan with the tries for Paul O’Kane’s side.

Head Coach, Paul O’Kane gave his thoughts on the victory after the game…

Elsewhere, Omagh beat Sunday’s Well 19-10 in the All Ireland League Division 2C and in the Ulster Provincial North, Inishowen beat Randlestown 19-15.