Derry City head to champions Shamrock Rovers on Sunday evening with one eye on their FAI Cup Final on November 13th.

Rovers who may be in party m0de after they won the league on Monday evening when the Candystripes could only manage a goalless draw away to Sligo Rovers.

Candystripes bosss Ruaidhri Higgins hopes a positive result against Rovers can help be a springboard ahead of his sides FAI Cup Final…