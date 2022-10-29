Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shuttle bus to service Creeslough with connection to Letterkenny from Tuesday

A shuttle bus serving residents in Creeslough will be operational from Tuesday.

A temporary shuttlebus from Falcarragh to Letterkenny, via Dunfanaghy and Creeslough will be put in place, after bus services in the area were disrupted following the Creeslough explosion.

The temporary service will commence on Tuesday and will stay in place until the main road re-opens. The shuttle bus service will be operated by Mangan Tours, on behalf of the NTA and TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim, Bus Feda, John McGinley and Patrick Gallagher.

