Tyrone Senior Football Championship preview: The Captains

Carrickmore and Errigal Ciaran will contest the Tyrone Senior Football Championship on Sunday afternoon in Healy Park, Omagh.

Errigal Ciaran sealed their place in the decider after a 0-11 to 0-10 victory over defending champions Dromore.

Meanwhile, Carrickmore beat Clonoe 0-11 to 0-08 to earn their final spot, the club are also aiming to complete a Senior Hurling and Football double.

Ahead of the game Carrickmore captain Rory Donnelly spoke with Francis Mooney…

Francis also got the thoughts of Errigal Ciaran captain Tommy Canavan…