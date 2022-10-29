Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone Senior Football Championship preview: The Captains

The winners of the Tyrone Senior Football Championship will win the O’Neill Cup

Carrickmore and Errigal Ciaran will contest the Tyrone Senior Football Championship on Sunday afternoon in Healy Park, Omagh.

Errigal Ciaran sealed their place in the decider after a 0-11 to 0-10 victory over defending champions Dromore.

Meanwhile, Carrickmore beat Clonoe 0-11 to 0-08 to earn their final spot, the club are also aiming to complete a Senior Hurling and Football double.

Ahead of the game Carrickmore captain Rory Donnelly spoke with Francis Mooney…

Francis also got the thoughts of Errigal Ciaran captain Tommy Canavan…

