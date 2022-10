UCD secured their spot in the relegation play off thanks to a 3-1 win away to Finn Harps on Friday night.

Goals from Mark Dignam and two from Tom Lonergan helped UCD to the crucial three points.

With the win the students sealed Harps relegation to the First Division.

UCD assistant coach William O Connor, who is from Buncrana and was a previous member of the Harps backroom team, spoke to Chris Ashmore after the game…