There were wins in the NIFL Championship for both Dergview and Institute.

Dergview claimed their first win of the season after they were 1-0 winners at home against Annagh.

Meanwhile Institute beat Knockbreda 2-1, Cathair Friel and Mark McFadden with the goals for Stute.

The wins see Stute climb to eighth, while Dergview remain bottom but now just three points off H & W Welders in eleventh.