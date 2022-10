Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon bowed out of the Ulster Ladies Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday evening after they were beaten 5-08 to 0-08 against Steelstown.

Four goals from Aoife Collins and one from Emma Doherty helped the Derry side to the five goal victory.

Top scorer for Aodh Ruadh was Eimear McMahon with three points.