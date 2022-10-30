Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ciaran Quinn & Mark Harte react to Errigal Ciaran’s Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final victory

Photo: TyroneGAALive

A strong first half showing laid the foundation as Errigal Ciaran claimed the Tyrone Senior Football Championship by two points.

2-11 to 1-12 was how it finished in Healy Park with Errigal Ciaran holding a seven point lead at the break thanks to a Padraig McGirr.

Martin Penrose’s goal helped bring Carrickmore back to within two points before Joe Oguz scored Errigal Ciaran’s second goal and what turned out to be the all important score.

Errigal Ciaran Joint Manager Mark Harte told Francis Mooney it was all about getting over the line…

Ciaran Quinn, defender for Errigal Ciaran also spoke with Francis Mooney…

Top Stories

clonmany crash
News, Top Stories

Four drink & drug drivers arrested in Inishowen, Gardaí issue appeal

30 October 2022
Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Timetable for new Creeslough shuttle bus service confirmed

30 October 2022
Hospital Beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospital trolley figures up 26 percent this year – IPO

30 October 2022
burglary
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised over recent East Donegal burglaries

30 October 2022
