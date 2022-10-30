Ciaran Quinn & Mark Harte react to Errigal Ciaran’s Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final victory

A strong first half showing laid the foundation as Errigal Ciaran claimed the Tyrone Senior Football Championship by two points.

2-11 to 1-12 was how it finished in Healy Park with Errigal Ciaran holding a seven point lead at the break thanks to a Padraig McGirr.

Martin Penrose’s goal helped bring Carrickmore back to within two points before Joe Oguz scored Errigal Ciaran’s second goal and what turned out to be the all important score.

Errigal Ciaran Joint Manager Mark Harte told Francis Mooney it was all about getting over the line…

Ciaran Quinn, defender for Errigal Ciaran also spoke with Francis Mooney…