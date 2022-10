Cockhill Celtic earned a 5-2 victory over Finn Harps Under 21’s in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Garbhan Friel, Corey McBride and Christy Fildara had Cockhill 3-0 up before an own goal made it four.

Harps pulled one back through Kevin Jordan before Caolan McColgan put Cockhill 5-1 up.

Luke Rudden then scored Harps’ second but it was a case of too little too late as Cockhill claimed all three points.