A local councillor has raised concerns after a number of burglaries that have occurred in the east of the county in recent days.

Cllr Paul Canning says that the robberies have happened in the border area, around Killea, Carrigans, Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham.

He’s urging the public to report any suspicious activities in the area to Gardaí – as well as take steps to protect their own homes over the Halloween Bank Holiday….