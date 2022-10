Errigal Ciaran won the Tyrone Senior Football Championship on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 2-11 to 1-12 victory over Carrickmore.

They had led by 1-08 to 0-04 at halftime with Padraig McGirr firing in their goal.

Martin Penrose’s goal helped close the gap to two but Joe Oguz with the all important goal as Errigal Ciaran claimed a two point win.

Francis Mooney has the full time report from Healy Park, Omagh…