Four drink & drug drivers arrested in Inishowen, Gardaí issue appeal

Gardaí in Buncrana have issued appeals to drivers to act responsibly, after four drivers have been arrested so far this Bank Holiday Weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Gardaí issued the warning on social media along with an image of a car that was found on its roof in the Clonmany area last night, saying that they did not want to see any similar scenes again this weekend.
They say that high visibility patrols, speed checks and checkpoints will be conducted over the Bank Holiday weekend.