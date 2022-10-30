Hospital trolley figures up 26 percent this year – IPO

Hospital trolley figures have increased by 26 per cent this month compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to the Irish Patients’ Association.

Their data shows nearly 9,500 patients were left without a bed, in 20 of the most overcrowded hospitals during the month of October.

Earlier this week a record for the year of 669 patients were on trolleys nationwide on Tuesday according to the INMO.

There were also 57 patients on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patient’s Association says the situation is ‘deeply concerning’…