The timetable for a new shuttle bus servicing Creeslough from Tuesday has been confirmed.

The service from Falcarragh to Letterkenny, via Dunfanaghy and Creeslough will be put in place, after bus services in the area were disrupted following the Creeslough explosion.

It will remain in place until the main road in Creeslough is re-opened and regular services can start running again.

The timetable as well as connecting services available is below: