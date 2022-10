A DUP Councillor says the Orange Hall that was targeted in a sectarian attack last night in County Derry has been “destroyed”.

Around 30 firefighters were tasked to the blaze at Ballynougher Orange Hall near Magherafelt yesterday evening.

An investigation is underway, and the PSNI is treating the attack as a hate crime.

Councillor Anne Forde says the hall may be damaged beyond repair: