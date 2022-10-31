Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Derry security alert ends

Police in Derry say the security alert that was ongoing for much of today has now ended.

They say that after examination, the suspicious object found in the Glen Road was “not untoward”, and that they have removed it from the scene for further examination.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Statement in full below:


Inspector Craig said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object on Glen Road shortly after 9.30am today, Monday 31st October. Following examination, it has been established the object was nothing untoward, and it has been taken away for further examination.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes. I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 451 of 31/10/22.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Workers will be allowed to keep tips, service charges from December

31 October 2022
tuamgrave
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern raised as 24,000 Mother and Baby Home survivors won’t get compensation

31 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

31 October 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

First €200 energy credit to be given out tomorrow

31 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Workers will be allowed to keep tips, service charges from December

31 October 2022
tuamgrave
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern raised as 24,000 Mother and Baby Home survivors won’t get compensation

31 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

31 October 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

First €200 energy credit to be given out tomorrow

31 October 2022
ballynougher orange hall
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attack on County Derry Orange Hall condemned

31 October 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty calls for better North West transport links

31 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube