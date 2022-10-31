Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Masters and Naomh Padraig Muff take Divisional minor titles

The victorious Naomh Padraig Muff minor team.

Four Masters and Naomh Padraig Muff have won the divisional minor titles, after the Division 1 and 2 minor finals were decided at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Four Masters defeated Glenswilly 3-10 to 2-6 in the Division 1 minor final.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Four Masters manager Damien Dunnion, and minor captain Caolan Sweeney….

In the Division 2 minor final it was Naomh Padraig Muff who took the honours there.

Extra time was needed to separate the sides as Naomh Padraig Muff overcame Malin by a score of 2-16 to 2-5.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Naomh Padraig Muff manager Karol Lynch after their win:

