Four Masters and Naomh Padraig Muff take Divisional minor titles

Four Masters and Naomh Padraig Muff have won the divisional minor titles, after the Division 1 and 2 minor finals were decided at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Four Masters defeated Glenswilly 3-10 to 2-6 in the Division 1 minor final.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Four Masters manager Damien Dunnion, and minor captain Caolan Sweeney….

In the Division 2 minor final it was Naomh Padraig Muff who took the honours there.

Extra time was needed to separate the sides as Naomh Padraig Muff overcame Malin by a score of 2-16 to 2-5.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Naomh Padraig Muff manager Karol Lynch after their win: