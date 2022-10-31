Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Parke & McColgan start in Ireland’s Regions Cup win

Republic of Ireland completed a perfect UEFA Regions Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over hosts Bulgaria.

Gerry Davis made a number of changes before the match with qualification for the finals tournament already secured but Ireland secured their third win from three with Stephen Chambers’ free-kick in the 70th minute. 

Bonagee United’s Jack Parke was handed a first start alongside Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan in the defence.

Ireland had secured qualification thanks to victories over San Marino and an emphatic 4-0 win over Romania on Friday ahead of the final match against hosts Bulgaria today.

The Amateurs can now look forward to next Summer’s finals at a European venue yet to be confirmed but on the displays in the group qualifier, Gerry Davis’ group will be confident of their chances in 2023.

With the recent friendly matches against Northern Ireland and Wales included, Ireland have won seven matches in a row, conceding just one goal during this special run from the Ireland Amateur side. 

Republic of Ireland: Gary Cunningham (GK); Jack Parke, Lee McColgan, Jack McMullan, Glen Daly, Aaron Humphries (AJ O’Connor 63), Stephen Chambers, Nathan Broderick, Jimmy Carr, Sam Burgess (Deiric Hyland 81), Eoin Hayes (Eoin Murphy 51).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

tuamgrave
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern raised as 24,000 Mother and Baby Home survivors won’t get compensation

31 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

31 October 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

First €200 energy credit to be given out tomorrow

31 October 2022
ballynougher orange hall
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attack on County Derry Orange Hall condemned

31 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

tuamgrave
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern raised as 24,000 Mother and Baby Home survivors won’t get compensation

31 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

31 October 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

First €200 energy credit to be given out tomorrow

31 October 2022
ballynougher orange hall
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attack on County Derry Orange Hall condemned

31 October 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty calls for better North West transport links

31 October 2022
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Rain and wind warnings issued for this week

31 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube