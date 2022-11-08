The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) invites primary school students, of all abilities, aged 10, 11 and 12, to take part in our Animal Welfare Awareness Day art competition.
To take part all you have to do is have a parent/guardian submit a drawing/painting on your behalf of your favourite animal showing what Animal Welfare Awareness Day means to you!
The five overall winners will receive a family pass to Dublin Zoo for 2023 and a goodie bag. They will be invited with their families to a special event at Farmleigh House on 8 December 2022. All entrants will receive an online certificate of participation in due course.
How to apply
To enter please ask your parent or guardian to send:
- A clear photo of your drawing/painting
- Your name, age, and primary school
- Parent or guardian’s name and contact email address
- Only one entry per person will be accepted.
to ArtCompetition@agriculture.gov.ie before the CLOSING DATE of 21 November 2022
Terms and Conditions
- Republic of Ireland Entry Only
- Competition runs from 7 November until 5pm noon 21 November 2022. Entries submitted after this time and date will not be accepted
- No purchase necessary
- Only one entry per individual is permitted
- Each entry must be submitted on behalf of the entrant by an adult aged 18 years or above. For GDPR purposes, explicit consent of data retention is given by entering the competition
- Winners will be chosen by a selection committee within 5 days of the competition closing. Entrants (those who submitted artwork on children’s behalf) will be contacted within 5 days of the selection by email to confirm eligibility and acceptance of the prize
- Entrants must send all required details when submitting to be eligible to win, it is their responsibility to ensure that they provide the correct personal and contact details
- Submission of artwork is taken as giving permission for it to be displayed on our social media channels
- All artwork must have been completed unaided and must be an original work
- The winners agree to allow the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to use their name and age when announcing the winners of this Competition on their social channels
- The decision of the adjudicators is final and no correspondence will be entered into
- The Department holds personal data in accordance with Data Protection law. Further information on this can be found at the following link: click here