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New Daft report shows average rent rises in Donegal

Rents in Donegal were 6% higher during the first quarter of this year compared to last.

That is according to a new report published by Daft.ie, which has analysed the Irish rental market.

The report found that the average monthly rent of a two-bed apartment across the first quarter of this year in Donegal was €1,102, the third lowest in the country behind Leitrim at €1,093 and Monaghan at €1,076.

The average monthly rent of a double room in a house was €503, the second lowest in the country behind Leitrim at €462.

The report also shows the average market rent of a five-bed house increased by 13.6% year-on-year to €1,709 per month.

Similar growth was recorded in the average price of a one-bedroom apartment, which rose by 10% to €1,058 per month.

A double room for rent in a house saw double-digit growth year on year, increasing by 12.8% to €648.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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