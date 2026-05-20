Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

DCSDC issue appeal on E-scooter use ahead of Summer

Derry City and Strabane District Council has issued an appeal on the safe use of E-scooters and E-bikes.

This comes as the use of the vehicles continues to rise, with concerns over their speed and unsafe use on footpaths continuing to grow.

The council is urging everyone to prioritise safety and consideration for others in public spaces as use of E-scooters and E-bikes rises and the summer season brings more people to parks and greenways.

A statement from the council said that these routes are designed for a variety of users, including walkers, families with young children, older people, and those with mobility needs, and as part of its One Path campaign, people are being asked to respect shared spaces and be mindful of others.

They also highlighted a growing issue with groups of young people gathering in play park areas with e-scooters and e-bikes. This behaviour can create safety risks and prevent younger children and families from fully enjoying these facilities.

The Council says that Park Rangers and Community Safety Wardens will be stepping up patrols over the summer and working with the PSNI to tackle the issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told shortage of rental properties could seriously disrupt the DCB redress scheme

20 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 20/05/2026

20 May 2026
donegal-bay
News, Audio, Top Stories

€777,000 to be spent on six pier infrastructure projects in Donegal

20 May 2026
POTHOLES
News, Top Stories

Donegal had the state’s second highest average payment for pothole damage last year

20 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told shortage of rental properties could seriously disrupt the DCB redress scheme

20 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 20/05/2026

20 May 2026
donegal-bay
News, Audio, Top Stories

€777,000 to be spent on six pier infrastructure projects in Donegal

20 May 2026
POTHOLES
News, Top Stories

Donegal had the state’s second highest average payment for pothole damage last year

20 May 2026
paul walk
News

Man undertakes 250 mile walk from Glasgow to Donegal for MND

20 May 2026
rte
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bakhurst and O’Donovan clash over political treatment of RTE

20 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube