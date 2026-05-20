DCSDC issue appeal on E-scooter use ahead of Summer

Derry City and Strabane District Council has issued an appeal on the safe use of E-scooters and E-bikes.

This comes as the use of the vehicles continues to rise, with concerns over their speed and unsafe use on footpaths continuing to grow.

The council is urging everyone to prioritise safety and consideration for others in public spaces as use of E-scooters and E-bikes rises and the summer season brings more people to parks and greenways.

A statement from the council said that these routes are designed for a variety of users, including walkers, families with young children, older people, and those with mobility needs, and as part of its One Path campaign, people are being asked to respect shared spaces and be mindful of others.

They also highlighted a growing issue with groups of young people gathering in play park areas with e-scooters and e-bikes. This behaviour can create safety risks and prevent younger children and families from fully enjoying these facilities.

The Council says that Park Rangers and Community Safety Wardens will be stepping up patrols over the summer and working with the PSNI to tackle the issue.